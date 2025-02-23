Virginia hosts Stanford following Clardy’s 30-point outing

Stanford Cardinal (14-12, 6-9 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (13-14, 5-10 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays Virginia after Chloe Clardy scored 30 points in Stanford’s 75-74 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-8 at home. Virginia scores 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Cardinal are 6-9 in conference games. Stanford averages 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

Virginia is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford averages 73.0 points per game, 4.8 more than the 68.2 Virginia gives up.

The Cavaliers and Cardinal face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Brooke Demetre is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 9.8 points. Clardy is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 66.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press