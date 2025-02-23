No. 3 UCLA faces Iowa following Betts’ 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (25-1, 13-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-8, 8-7 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA faces Iowa after Lauren Betts scored 22 points in UCLA’s 70-55 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Hawkeyes are 9-3 on their home court. Iowa averages 74.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Bruins are 13-1 in conference play. UCLA averages 20.7 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Kiki Rice with 4.5.

Iowa averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Iowa gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor McCabe is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 6.9 points. Lucy Olsen is averaging 19 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Betts is averaging 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks for the Bruins. Rice is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 37.4 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press