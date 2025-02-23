Micheaux leads Virginia Tech against Cal after 21-point game

California Golden Bears (22-6, 10-5 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (16-10, 7-8 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays Cal after Rose Micheaux scored 21 points in Virginia Tech’s 75-74 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Hokies have gone 10-5 at home. Virginia Tech is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Bears are 10-5 against ACC opponents. Cal averages 17.7 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Virginia Tech scores 75.4 points, 11.6 more per game than the 63.8 Cal allows. Cal averages 73.2 points per game, 4.7 more than the 68.5 Virginia Tech allows to opponents.

The Hokies and Golden Bears face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carleigh Wenzel is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 13.7 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ugonne Onyiah is averaging 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Ioanna Krimili is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

By The Associated Press