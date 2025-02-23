No. 25 Illinois visits No. 4 USC after Watkins’ 28-point showing

Illinois Fighting Illini (21-6, 11-5 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (24-2, 14-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC takes on No. 25 Illinois after JuJu Watkins scored 28 points in USC’s 83-75 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Trojans have gone 13-1 at home. USC has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Illini are 11-5 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is fourth in the Big Ten allowing 60.1 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

USC averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Illinois gives up. Illinois has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 35.4% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The Trojans and Fighting Illini meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is shooting 42.9% and averaging 24.3 points for the Trojans. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Genesis Bryant is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 14.7 points and 3.9 assists. Kendall Bostic is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press