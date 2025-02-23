Mississippi Valley State visits Tillmon and Prairie View A&M

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-24, 1-13 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-23, 3-11 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State after Jordan Tillmon scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 75-64 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Panthers are 2-6 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 3-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Delta Devils are 1-13 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 2-23 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Prairie View A&M averages 72.6 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 82.3 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 53.3 points per game, 30.7 fewer points than the 84.0 Prairie View A&M gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanahj Pettway is averaging 17.5 points for the Panthers. Braelon Bush is averaging 18.3 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Arthur Tate is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 0-10, averaging 66.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.3 points, 25.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press