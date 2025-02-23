Maxime Raynaud scores 20 points, helps Stanford hold off Cal 66-61 View Photo

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Stanford held off California for a 66-61 victory on Saturday night.

Stanford led for most of the game and by as many as 17 points about midway through the second half before Cal rallied to tie the score at 61 with 42 seconds left. Raynaud shot 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and Oziyah Sellers added two more to seal it.

Raynaud, who collected his 20th double-double of the season against N.C. State on Feb. 8, remains tied with Adam Keefe (1991-92) for the Stanford single-season record. Raynaud shot 5 of 16 from the floor and 8 of 10 from the foul line against the Bears.

Sellers was 3-of-13 shooting but made all seven of his free throws and finished with 14 points for Stanford (17-10, 9-7 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Cal (12-15, 5-11). Andrej Stojakovic added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cardinal led 47-30 with 11:24 remaining. About two minutes later Cal started a 14-0 run to pull to 52-50 with 5:56 remaining. Raynaud scored the next six points but Cal answered with an 11-3 surge that tied it late.

Stanford honored former head coach Mike Montgomery, who was 393-167 in his 18 seasons and is the Cardinal’s all-time winningest coach. Montgomery led the Cardinal to 16 postseason appearances that included the 1998 NCAA Final Four.

Cal will look to end a four-game losing streak with a home game against SMU on Wednesday.

Stanford, which is 14-2 overall and 7-1 in ACC play at home, hosts Boston College on Wednesday.

