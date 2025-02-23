Swenson has 16 as UC Santa Barbara holds off Long Beach State 58-56

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Stephan D. Swenson had 16 points in UC Santa Barbara’s 58-56 win against Long Beach State on Saturday night.

Devin Askew made a pair of free throws with 37 seconds left for Long Beach State to end the scoring and then the Beach missed two shots in the closing seconds.

Swenson had five rebounds and four steals for the Gauchos (18-10, 10-7 Big West Conference). Colin Smith scored 13 points and Kenny Pohto added 11 points and six rebounds.

Askew finished with 15 points for the Beach (7-21, 3-13). TJ Wainwright added 11 points for Long Beach State. Andrew Nagy had nine points and two steals. The loss is the 11th in a row for the Beach.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. UCSB hosts Cal Poly and Long Beach State hosts Cal State Bakersfield.

By The Associated Press