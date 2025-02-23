Cal Poly wins 112-100 in OT against UC Riverside

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jarred Hyder’s 25 points helped Cal Poly defeat UC Riverside 112-100 in overtime on Saturday.

Hyder also had nine rebounds for the Mustangs (11-17, 5-11 Big West Conference). Peter Bandelj scored 24 points while going 8 of 17 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 5 for 9 from the line and added eight rebounds. Cayden Ward shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Barrington Hargress led the Highlanders (18-11, 11-6) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and six rebounds. Nate Pickens added 24 points and six rebounds for UC Riverside. Isaiah Moses also recorded 16 points, four assists and three steals.

By The Associated Press