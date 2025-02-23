Josh Uduje scores 29 and San Jose State beats Wyoming 82-73

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Josh Uduje’s 29 points helped San Jose State defeat Wyoming 82-73 on Saturday.

Uduje added three steals for the Spartans (13-16, 6-11 Mountain West Conference). Latrell Davis scored 17 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line and added eight rebounds. Sadaidriene Hall had 16 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Cowboys (12-16, 5-12) were led in scoring by Obi Agbim, who finished with 20 points and four assists. Jordan Nesbitt added 18 points and seven rebounds. Cole Henry finished with 11 points.

The second half featured 11 lead changes and was tied five times before San Jose State secured the victory. Uduje scored 12 second-half points to help seal the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press