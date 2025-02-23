Payton Sandfort scores 27 and Iowa rallies to defeat Washington 85-79

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Payton Sandfort scored 27 points and made 12 of 13 free throws to lead Iowa’s 85-79 come-from-behind victory over Washington on Saturday.

Washington scored the first eight points of the second half and Iowa scored the next seven, leaving the Huskies ahead 42-40 with a little under 16 minutes remaining. Payton Sandfort’s 3-pointer tied it at 56 with nine minutes left and his three-point trip to the free-throw line on the next Iowa possession gave the Hawkeyes their first lead of the game, 59-56.

Mekhi Mason hit a 3-pointer and added two free throws on the Huskies’ next possession, tying the score at 66 with six minutes remaining. Nearly four minutes later a layup by Riley Mulvey gave Iowa a 74-68 lead. Although Iowa made 9 of 10 free throws to close out the win, Washington’s DJ Davis made it interesting by scoring 11 points on a jumper and three 3-pointers in the final two minutes.

Josh Dix scored 15 points and Brock Harding 11 for Iowa (15-12, 6-10 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes shot 47% and made 23 of 26 free throws.

Mason finished with 19 points and Davis scored 17 for Washington (13-14, 4-12). Great Osobor had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Franck Kepnang had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Huskies shot 53% and made 16 of 22 free throws.

Mason buried two 3-pointers and scored the first nine points in a 12-3 run that gave the Huskies a 21-9 lead 8 1/2 minutes into the game. Iowa closed to within 34-33 at halftime.

Iowa visits Illinois on Tuesday.

Washington visits No. 11 Wisconsin on Tuesday.

