No. 23 Kansas pounds Oklahoma State 96-64 to end 2-game skid

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and four other Jayhawks scored at least 14 as No. 23 Kansas demolished Oklahoma State 96-64 on Saturday.

The Jayhawks (18-9, 9-7 Big 12) used a well-rounded offensive attack and held the Cowboys to almost 30 points below their season average. They started the first half slowly before finally seizing control with a late run. They led by 29 at halftime and stretched it to as many as 39 points in the second half.

Besides Dickinson, Kansas got 15 points from David Coit and Zeke Mayo. Dajuan Harris Jr. had an excellent all-around game with 14 points, five assists and six steals.

Oklahoma State (13-14, 5-11) was led by Bryce Thompson with 21 points.

Takeaways

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys fell to 0-8 on the road in Big 12 play. They haven’t won in Lawrence since 2018.

Kansas: The Jayhawks needed a blowout victory. They had lost on four consecutive Saturdays and had suffered back-to-back losses to Utah and BYU.

Key moment

Kansas was holding a tenuous four-point lead at 23-19 with just under 9:00 left in the first half when Harris hit a 3-pointer. That started a 19-2 run that blew open the game. In that run, Harris twice found KJ Adams for alley-oop dunks that ignited the Kansas crowd.

Key stat

Kansas shot 57.1% from the field and held OSU to just 36.7%. Kansas had its most 3-pointers in a game this season (14), surpassing the 11 the Jayhawks had in their season-opening victory over Howard. They were three makes away from the school record.

Up next

Oklahoma State will host No. 8 Iowa State on Tuesday night. Kansas plays at Colorado on Monday night.

