Cooper and Air Force win 72-69 in OT against Fresno State

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. ( (AP) — Will Cooper scored 21 points and Luke Kearney added seven points in the overtime as Air Force took down Fresno State 72-69 on Saturday.

Cooper shot 6 for 12 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Falcons (4-23, 1-15 Mountain West Conference). Kearney scored 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over 30 seconds to play, while shooting 7 for 17 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jeffrey Mills shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The win snapped a 16-game slide for the Falcons.

The Bulldogs (5-23, 1-16) were led in scoring by Brian Amuneke, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Jasir Tremble added 15 points and four steals for Fresno State. Elijah Price and Alex Crawford both finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs extended their losing streak to 10 straight.

NEXT UP

Air Force takes on Colorado State at home on Tuesday, and Fresno State hosts Boise State on Saturday.

___

By The Associated Press