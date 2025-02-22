Fresno State suspends 2 players, removes another amid gambling investigation, according to report

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno State suspended two of its top men’s basketball scorers and removed a third player from the team in the midst of a gambling investigation, according to a report.

ESPN.com reported Saturday that Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins were “being withheld from team competition as it reviews an eligibility matter.” The third player, Mykell Robinson, has not played since Jan. 11 and is no longer on the team.

An athletic department official didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Fresno State (5-23, 1-16 Mountain West) has already broken the school’s single-season record for losses and was trying to snap a nine-game losing streak on Saturday when it faced Air Force. The Bulldogs lost 72-69.

The Fresno Bee initially reported on the school’s internal investigation. School officials then contacted the NCAA, which is now conducting an investigation.

Weaver was averaging 12.5 points per game and led the team with 4.7 assists. Collins averaged 12.0 points. Robinson was scoring 10.3 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds.

___

