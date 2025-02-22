Watts, Washington State Cougars square off against the Santa Clara Broncos

Santa Clara Broncos (18-10, 10-5 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-12, 6-9 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays Washington State in WCC action Saturday.

The Cougars have gone 9-3 at home. Washington State ranks ninth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. LeJuan Watts leads the Cougars with 6.7 boards.

The Broncos are 10-5 in conference matchups. Santa Clara ranks sixth in the WCC allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Washington State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watts is averaging 13.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Cougars. Ethan Price is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jake Ensminger is averaging 2.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Adama Bal is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 25.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press