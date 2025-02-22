Portland visits Fisher and Pacific

Portland Pilots (10-18, 5-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (9-21, 4-12 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -3; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts Portland after Elijah Fisher scored 23 points in Pacific’s 71-58 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 5-8 at home. Pacific is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Pilots are 5-10 against WCC opponents. Portland is eighth in the WCC scoring 71.9 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Pacific’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Portland allows. Portland averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Pacific gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fisher is averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers. Lamar Washington is averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Max Mackinnon is averaging 14 points and 3.1 assists for the Pilots. Chris Austin is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press