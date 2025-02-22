Stonehill visits Cent. Conn. St., aims to break road slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (14-14, 6-7 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (20-6, 11-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill hits the road against Cent. Conn. St. looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Blue Devils are 9-2 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. ranks second in the NEC with 14.8 assists per game led by Jordan Jones averaging 3.5.

The Skyhawks are 6-7 in NEC play. Stonehill is 3-3 in one-possession games.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.1 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 69.4 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Todd Brogna is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Louie Semona is averaging 16.0 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

