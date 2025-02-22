Eric Dixon scores 23 points in Villanova’s 81-66 victory over No. 16 Marquette View Photo

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 23 points, Jhamir Brickus had 15 of his 21 points in Villanova’s dominating first half and the Wildcats beat No. 16 Marquette 81-66 on Friday night.

Jordan Dumont added 15 points to help Villanova (16-12, 9-8 Big East) snap a two-game losing streak overall and eight-game skid against Marquette (20-7, 11-5). The Wildcats have knocked off Big East powers St. John’s, UConn and Marquette at home this season.

Zaide Lowery scored 25 points for Marquette (20-7, 11-5). The Golden Eagles have lost four of six.

The Wildcats seemingly couldn’t miss in the first half when they raced to a 46-33 advantage. But Villanova looked similarly good at UConn on Tuesday night, only to surrender a 14-point advantage in the final 11:58. In that contest, UConn scored 27 of the final 33 points.

But there was no letdown for the Wildcats in the second half against Marquette, which never got within double-digits after halftime.

Takeaways

Marquette: The Golden Eagles are still in good shape for an NCAA at-large bid but have found shakier ground with their recent play. With games at UConn and at home against St. John’s remaining, Marquette needs to regain its form soon.

Villanova: The Wildcats kept within striking distance of fifth-place Xavier, which holds a half-game lead over Villanova. The top five teams in the conference gets first-round byes in the conference tournament.

Key moment

The entire first half for Villanova. Villanova led by 19, Brickus made all five of his 3-point tries and the Wildcats shot 80% from long range in the opening 20 minutes.

Key stat

Villanova made 15 of 26 3-pointers.

Up next

Marquette hosts Providence on Tuesday night. Villanova is at Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

