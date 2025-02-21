Washington State and Santa Clara face off in conference matchup

Santa Clara Broncos (18-10, 10-5 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-12, 6-9 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Washington State and Santa Clara meet on Saturday.

The Cougars have gone 9-3 at home. Washington State is fourth in the WCC with 34.7 points per game in the paint led by Nate Calmese averaging 9.4.

The Broncos are 10-5 in WCC play. Santa Clara is 2-3 in one-possession games.

Washington State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calmese is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.4 points for the Cougars. Ethan Price is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adama Bal averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Carlos Stewart is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 25.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press