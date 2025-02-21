Hawaii faces UCSD on 4-game road slide

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-12, 6-9 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (23-4, 13-2 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will attempt to end its four-game road losing streak when the Rainbow Warriors face UCSD.

The Tritons have gone 10-2 at home. UCSD scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 17.7 points per game.

The Rainbow Warriors are 6-9 against Big West opponents. Hawaii averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UCSD averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii scores 8.0 more points per game (70.7) than UCSD gives up (62.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler McGhie is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 16.8 points. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games.

Kody Williams averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Tanner Christensen is averaging 9.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press