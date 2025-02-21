Fisher and Pacific host Portland

Portland Pilots (10-18, 5-10 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (9-21, 4-12 WCC)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Portland after Elijah Fisher scored 23 points in Pacific’s 71-58 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers have gone 5-8 at home. Pacific is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Pilots are 5-10 against WCC opponents. Portland gives up 80.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.0 points per game.

Pacific averages 69.3 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 80.9 Portland allows. Portland has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of Pacific have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fisher is averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers. Petar Krivokapic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

A.Rapp is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Pilots. Max Mackinnon is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press