Siena hosts Niagara following Adelodun’s 26-point game

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-15, 5-9 MAAC) at Siena Saints (12-14, 7-8 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on Siena after Olumide Adelodun scored 26 points in Niagara’s 84-83 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Saints are 7-4 on their home court. Siena is ninth in the MAAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Doty averaging 3.6.

The Purple Eagles are 5-9 in conference matchups. Niagara allows 70.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

Siena is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Coyle is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 12.7 points. Justice Shoats is averaging 16.2 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Adelodun is averaging 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press