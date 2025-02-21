Harper leads Howard against Morgan State

Howard Bison (11-15, 6-3 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (11-14, 5-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard plays Morgan State after Blake Harper scored 34 points in Howard’s 86-62 win over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bears are 10-3 in home games. Morgan State is the top team in the MEAC averaging 41.8 points in the paint. Ahmarie Simpkins leads the Bears with 10.0.

The Bison are 6-3 in conference games. Howard averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Anwar Gill with 4.0.

Morgan State makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (46.0%). Howard averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Morgan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Hobbs is averaging 15.1 points for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Dockery is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 17.2 points. Harper is shooting 44.5% and averaging 20.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 77.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press