Boston University visits American following Rogers’ 21-point showing

Boston University Terriers (14-14, 8-7 Patriot League) at American Eagles (17-11, 11-4 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Boston University after Matt Rogers scored 21 points in American’s 76-69 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Eagles have gone 10-1 at home. American is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The Terriers are 8-7 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University is eighth in the Patriot League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Brewster averaging 3.5.

American’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Boston University gives up. Boston University’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than American has given up to its opponents (46.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 17.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Elijah Stephens is averaging 10.4 points, four assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Kyrone Alexander is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Terriers. Brewster is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press