Tait-Jones scores 19 in UC San Diego’s 81-67 victory against Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 19 points in UCSD’s 81-67 win over Cal Poly on Thursday.

Tait-Jones also contributed 10 rebounds for the Tritons (23-4, 13-2 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Hayden Gray shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. It was the eighth win in a row for the Tritons.

Cayden Ward led the way for the Mustangs (10-17, 4-11) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Isaac Jessup added 15 points for Cal Poly. Peter Bandelj also recorded 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press