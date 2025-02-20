CSU Bakersfield plays UC Davis following Jones’ 25-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (11-16, 5-10 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-11, 9-6 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits UC Davis after Jemel Jones scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 91-54 win over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Aggies have gone 8-2 at home. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West scoring 68.7 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 5-10 in conference games. CSU Bakersfield is fifth in the Big West with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Corey Stephenson averaging 5.6.

UC Davis averages 68.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 73.0 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UC Davis allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is averaging 21.4 points and 2.3 steals for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephenson is averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press