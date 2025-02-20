King leads Northeastern against Charleston (SC) after 25-point showing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (20-7, 10-4 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (15-12, 7-7 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Charleston (SC) after Rashad King scored 25 points in Northeastern’s 71-60 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Huskies have gone 7-4 in home games. Northeastern is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars have gone 10-4 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks fourth in the CAA with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 6.8.

Northeastern’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) scores 7.8 more points per game (77.6) than Northeastern gives up to opponents (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: JB Frankel is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 6.7 points. King is averaging 20.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 14.2 points. Brzovic is shooting 53.5% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

