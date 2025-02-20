Pissis leads New Hampshire against Binghamton after 21-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-20, 5-7 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (13-14, 5-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -9; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits Binghamton after Sami Pissis scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 80-79 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bearcats are 7-3 in home games. Binghamton is fifth in the America East with 13.5 assists per game led by Tymu Chenery averaging 3.2.

The Wildcats are 5-7 against America East opponents. New Hampshire has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

Binghamton is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 47.0% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 42.5% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Callahan-Gold is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.1 points. Chenery is averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Pissis is shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.2 points. Anthony McComb III is shooting 36.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press