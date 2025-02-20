Saint Mary’s wins 79-66 over Portland

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas scored 20 points as Saint Mary’s beat Portland 79-66 on Wednesday night.

Murauskas also had 11 rebounds for the Gaels (24-4, 14-1 West Coast Conference). Augustas Marciulionis added 16 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had six rebounds and nine assists. Mikey Lewis shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Vukasin Masic led the way for the Pilots (10-18, 5-10) with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Max Mackinnon added 13 points and eight assists for Portland. Chris Austin also had 11 points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead almost eight minutes into the game and did not give it up. The score was 36-28 at halftime, with Murauskas racking up 14 points. Saint Mary’s outscored Portland in the second half by five points, with Marciulionis scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

By The Associated Press