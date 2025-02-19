Saint Mary’s (CA) faces Portland following Murauskas’ 30-point game

Portland Pilots (10-17, 5-9 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (23-4, 13-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -25.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Portland after Paulius Murauskas scored 30 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 77-56 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Gaels are 14-1 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Pilots are 5-9 in conference games. Portland allows 81.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.9 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Portland allows. Portland has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 14.2 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Max Mackinnon is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pilots. Chris Austin is averaging 15.2 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press