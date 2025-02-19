Weber State hosts Sacramento State following Threatt’s 24-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (6-20, 2-11 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-18, 3-10 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State faces Sacramento State after Blaise Threatt scored 24 points in Weber State’s 65-58 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Wildcats have gone 4-8 in home games. Weber State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 2-11 against conference opponents. Sacramento State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 12.9 assists per game led by Bailey Nunn averaging 3.3.

Weber State makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Sacramento State has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Threatt is shooting 52.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nunn is averaging 6.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Jacob Holt is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

By The Associated Press