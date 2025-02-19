Washington and CSU Northridge host UC Irvine

CSU Northridge Matadors (18-7, 10-4 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (22-4, 12-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on UC Irvine after Scotty Washington scored 29 points in CSU Northridge’s 89-85 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Anteaters are 9-1 in home games. UC Irvine is third in college basketball with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 6.4.

The Matadors have gone 10-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Irvine averages 74.9 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 71.4 CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 15.9 more points per game (81.0) than UC Irvine allows to opponents (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Bent Leuchten is averaging 15.8 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Marcus Adams Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Matadors. Washington is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press