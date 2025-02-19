Falslev and Utah State host San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (12-15, 5-10 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (22-4, 12-3 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -16.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays San Jose State after Mason Falslev scored 27 points in Utah State’s 82-79 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aggies have gone 12-2 in home games. Utah State ranks sixth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 69.9 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Spartans are 5-10 in conference play. San Jose State has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah State makes 49.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). San Jose State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Utah State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez is averaging 17.1 points for the Aggies. Falslev is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Uduje is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Spartans. Latrell Davis is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press