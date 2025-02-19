Bal and the Santa Clara Broncos host conference foe Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (15-12, 7-8 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-10, 9-5 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount face off on Thursday.

The Broncos have gone 10-3 in home games. Santa Clara is second in the WCC scoring 80.3 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Lions are 7-8 in WCC play. Loyola Marymount has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Santa Clara averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 assists. Carlos Stewart is averaging 11.9 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lions. Jevon Porter is averaging 11.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press