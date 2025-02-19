St. Thomas visits South Dakota following Bruns’ 21-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (20-7, 10-2 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (16-11, 7-5 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -3.5; over/under is 176

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts St. Thomas after Isaac Bruns scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 94-91 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Coyotes have gone 12-2 at home. South Dakota has a 7-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tommies are 10-2 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas scores 84.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

South Dakota is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.9% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas averages 84.8 points per game, 1.7 more than the 83.1 South Dakota gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Coyotes. Quandre Bullock is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Carter Bjerke averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Miles Barnstable is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 86.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points per game.

Tommies: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 24.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press