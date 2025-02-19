Washington State hosts Battle and Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (20-7, 11-3 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (16-11, 6-8 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga visits Washington State after Khalif Battle scored 24 points in Gonzaga’s 107-55 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Cougars have gone 9-2 at home. Washington State scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 in WCC play. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC scoring 15.4 fast break points per game.

Washington State scores 78.0 points, 8.3 more per game than the 69.7 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Washington State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Calmese is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Cougars. Ethan Price is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Graham Ike is averaging 16.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 88.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press