No. 2 Florida steamrolls Oklahoma 85-63 in SEC play behind big night from backcourt stars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 18 points, Will Richard added 14 and No. 2 Florida steamrolled Oklahoma 85-63 on Tuesday night for its fifth consecutive victory.

Alijah Martin chipped in 14 points off the bench for the Gators (23-3, 10-3 Southeastern Conference), who tied a season-low with six turnovers and improved to 13-1 at home.

Clayton, Richard and Martin — Florida’s top three scorers — combined to make 15 of 31 shots, including nine 3-pointers. They scored 25 of the team’s first 37 points as the Gators opened a double-digit lead and never looked back.

Florida played its second game without starting forward Alex Condon and backup Sam Alexis. Both wore protective boots, although Condon participated in the shootaround without one.

Micah Handlogten, in his second game back since breaking his left leg last March, finished with two points, five rebounds, two assists and a block.

Jeremiah Fears led the Sooners (16-10, 3-10) with 22 points and five rebounds.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: The Sooners’ fifth consecutive loss came amid a daunting stretch that included games against four ranked teams. Each of those losses came by at least 18 points.

Florida: The Gators have handled their most adversity of the season without a hiccup. They played at times without Clayton, Martin, Condon and Alexis during their current streak.

Key moment

The Gators hit five 3-pointers — including three on consecutive possessions over a span of 1:18— to highlight a 17-3 run that turned a six-point game into a lopsided affair in the first half.

Key stat

Florida hit 12 of 32 shots from behind the arc, giving coach Todd Golden’s team double-digit 3s in five straight games.

Up next

Oklahoma hosts No. 21 Mississippi State on Saturday; Florida plays at LSU later that day.

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer