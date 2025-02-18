Portland visits Saint Mary’s (CA) following Murauskas’ 30-point outing

Portland Pilots (10-17, 5-9 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (23-4, 13-1 WCC)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Portland after Paulius Murauskas scored 30 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 77-56 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Gaels are 14-1 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fourth in college basketball giving up 60.5 points per game while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Pilots are 5-9 against WCC opponents. Portland has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Mary’s (CA) is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Portland allows to opponents. Portland has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 14.2 points, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Murauskas is averaging 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games.

Max Mackinnon is averaging 14.1 points for the Pilots. Chris Austin is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press