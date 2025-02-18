New Mexico faces San Jose State after Cumber’s 27-point showing

New Mexico Lobos (14-12, 7-6 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (10-16, 3-10 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits San Jose State after Viane Cumber scored 27 points in New Mexico’s 88-83 win over the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans have gone 7-7 at home. San Jose State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Lobos have gone 7-6 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks ninth in the MWC allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

San Jose State scores 65.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 69.5 New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydni Summers is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.8 points. Amiah Simmons is shooting 47.2% and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Destinee Hooks is averaging 16.3 points for the Lobos. Cumber is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Lobos: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press