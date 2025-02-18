Colorado State Rams face the Fresno State Bulldogs on 4-game win streak

Fresno State Bulldogs (17-10, 8-6 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-7, 10-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State will attempt to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Rams take on Fresno State.

The Rams are 11-3 in home games. Colorado State is fourth in the MWC scoring 69.2 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 8-6 in conference games. Fresno State is 7-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Colorado State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Fresno State allows. Fresno State has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The Rams and Bulldogs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is averaging 18.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Mia Jacobs is averaging 18.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Bulldogs. Mariah Elohim is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

