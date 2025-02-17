King, North Carolina Central Eagles to host Hobbs and the Morgan State Bears

Morgan State Bears (10-14, 4-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (11-14, 4-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays Morgan State in a matchup of MEAC teams.

The Eagles are 8-3 on their home court. North Carolina Central has a 2-9 record against teams above .500.

The Bears have gone 4-4 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State leads the MEAC scoring 81.0 points per game while shooting 48.5%.

North Carolina Central averages 80.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 82.0 Morgan State allows. Morgan State has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of North Carolina Central have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry Smith Jr. is averaging 9.7 points for the Eagles. Po’Boigh King is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kameron Hobbs is averaging 14.8 points for the Bears. Will Thomas is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press