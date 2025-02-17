Thomas leads Bethune-Cookman against Jackson State after 28-point game

Jackson State Tigers (8-17, 8-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-14, 8-4 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts Jackson State after Trey Thomas scored 28 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 78-74 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Bethune-Cookman ranks seventh in the SWAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Kalil Camara averaging 1.7.

The Tigers are 8-4 in SWAC play. Jackson State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bethune-Cookman averages 68.5 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 78.3 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Bethune-Cookman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 16.1 points for the Wildcats. Camara is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayme Mitchell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 17.5 points, 4.7 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

By The Associated Press