South Carolina State Bulldogs play the Coppin State Eagles on 3-game win streak

Coppin State Eagles (4-19, 2-6 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (12-12, 5-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Coppin State.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 on their home court. South Carolina State ranks second in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 70.3 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Eagles are 2-6 in MEAC play. Coppin State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Dunn averaging 1.7.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Omar Croskey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Davion Everett is shooting 66.7% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

Toby Nnadozie is shooting 39.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Eagles. Julius Ellerbe is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press