No. 6 USC visits Washington after Watkins’ 38-point game

USC Trojans (22-2, 12-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-11, 5-8 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 USC takes on Washington after JuJu Watkins scored 38 points in USC’s 71-60 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Huskies are 10-5 in home games. Washington is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 12-1 in Big Ten play. USC is second in the Big Ten allowing 56.8 points while holding opponents to 35.0% shooting.

Washington scores 72.6 points, 15.8 more per game than the 56.8 USC gives up. USC averages 18.1 more points per game (82.7) than Washington gives up (64.6).

The Huskies and Trojans meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Ladine is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Sayvia Sellers is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Watkins is shooting 43.2% and averaging 24.5 points for the Trojans. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.6 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press