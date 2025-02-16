Todd leads Boston College against Stanford after 24-point showing

Boston College Eagles (13-14, 4-10 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (12-12, 4-9 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits Stanford after T’Yana Todd scored 24 points in Boston College’s 72-63 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Cardinal have gone 11-3 at home. Stanford is ninth in the ACC scoring 72.7 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Eagles are 4-10 in ACC play. Boston College averages 72.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Stanford averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Boston College gives up. Boston College averages 72.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 67.8 Stanford allows.

The Cardinal and Eagles face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cardinal. Chloe Clardy is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylah Ivey is averaging 4.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Eagles. Todd is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 66.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press