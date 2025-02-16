Cal plays Syracuse after Onyiah’s 21-point performance

Syracuse Orange (10-14, 4-9 ACC) at California Golden Bears (20-6, 8-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Syracuse after Ugonne Onyiah scored 21 points in Cal’s 72-63 win over the Boston College Eagles.

The Golden Bears have gone 13-1 in home games. Cal averages 73.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Orange are 4-9 against ACC opponents. Syracuse ranks second in the ACC with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyra Wood averaging 3.1.

Cal averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.8 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Cal allows.

The Golden Bears and Orange match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ioanna Krimili is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Golden Bears. Marta Suarez is averaging 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Georgia Woolley is scoring 15.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Orange. Sophie Burrows is averaging 13.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 39.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press