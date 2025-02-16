Howard hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Johnson’s 21-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-20, 0-8 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-15, 5-3 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on Howard after Evan Johnson scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 75-63 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Bison are 7-5 on their home court. Howard is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 0-8 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

Howard averages 78.0 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 79.2 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Harper is averaging 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Hawks. Chris Flippin is averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

By The Associated Press