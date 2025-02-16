South Dakota hosts Cluff and South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (17-9, 8-3 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (16-10, 7-4 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -6.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on South Dakota after Oscar Cluff scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 98-85 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Coyotes are 12-1 on their home court. South Dakota leads the Summit League averaging 85.4 points and is shooting 45.9%.

The Jackrabbits are 8-3 in Summit League play. South Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League scoring 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Cluff averaging 11.3.

South Dakota makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). South Dakota State averages 81.0 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 82.7 South Dakota allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Forte is scoring 16.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Coyotes. Isaac Bruns is averaging 17.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Cluff is averaging 17.3 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Joe Sayler is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 86.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

