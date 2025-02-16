UAPB takes on Alabama A&M, aims to break 3-game slide

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-17, 4-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-21, 1-11 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB heads into the matchup with Alabama A&M after losing three games in a row.

The Golden Lions are 4-5 in home games. UAPB has a 0-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-8 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

UAPB’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than UAPB has given up to its opponents (48.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is shooting 38.8% and averaging 10.3 points for the Golden Lions. Zach Reinhart is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darius Ford is averaging 7.7 points for the Bulldogs. Anthony Bryant is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 75.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press