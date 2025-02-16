Ndongo caps career-best game by tipping in game winner in OT as Georga Tech tops Cal, 90-88

ATLANTA (AP) — Baye Ndongo tipped in a last-second shot from Naithan George to give Georgia Tech a 90-88 overtime win over California on Saturday.

Mady Sissoko dunked to give Cal an 88-86 lead with 1:35 left in overtime but Ndongo hit a jumper to tie the game with :43 left. With time running out George drove the lane for a contested layup that Cal’s Rytis Petraitis got a hand on. In space behind the defenders Ndongo elevated and tipped in the miss for the win.

Ndongo tipped in a George shot blocked by Sissoko in the final minute of regulation to give the Yellow Jackets a 79-77 lead with :54 left, but Andrej Stojakovic scored at the basket to tie the game with :41 left and force the extra period after the Bears’ Jeremiah Wilkinson misfired on a jumper in the closing seconds.

Ndongo finished with a career-high 26 points and 13 rebounds and George had 26 points and eight assists to lead Georgia Tech (13-13, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference). Duncan Powell added 19 points and six boards.

Wilkinson hit 4 of 7 from behind the arc and scored 25 points to lead Cal. Stojakovic was 4 of 7 from deep and added 22 points. Petraitis contributed 12 points and Sissoko put up 10 points while pulling down 11 rebounds.

The teams played for the first time in Atlanta. The Golden Bears won three previous meetings, all of them played in the state of California.

Georgia Tech plays at Boston College Saturday. Cal plays at Stanford Saturday.

___

