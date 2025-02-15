Omier earns 81st career double-double, Baylor holds the line in OT, outlasts West Virginia 74-71

WACO, Texcas (AP) — Norchad Omier posted his 81st career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Baylor did all of its scoring from the free-throw line in overtime as the Bears held off West Virginia, 74-71 on Saturday.

Baylor led for more than 30 minutes, but the game featured 10 lead changes and was tied 11 times.

Langston Love gave Baylor the lead in overtime with two free throws and freshman Robert Wright III added two more with 1:31 left. Hansberry knocked down a jumper with 1:15 left, but Love made two more free throws with just under a minute remaining.

Omier made 1 of 2 foul shots with 40 seconds left, and Wright made the first of two to make it 73-69. After Javon Smalls made two free throws for the Mountaineers, Jalen Celestine hit the first of two to set the final margin with :05 left.

Amani Hansberry rebounded a miss by Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe with 36 seconds left in regulation, who committed a foul under the Baylor basket, allowing Hansberry to tie the game with 24 seconds left to force overtime.

Love was 12-for-12 at the line and finished with 17 points for Baylor (16-9, 8-6 Big 12). Wright finished with 16 points, four rebounds and three assists and Celestine converted 4 of 5 at the line to add 10 points.

Smalls finished with 22 points and six assists to lead West Virginia (15-10, 6-8). Toby Okani added 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Baylor hosts No. 13 Arizona Monday. West Virginia hosts Cincinnati Wednesday.

